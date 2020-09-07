BKC questions committee’s findings

Bengaluru

07 September 2020 00:39 IST

Former Minister and senior Congress leader B.K. Chandrashekar said that the fact-finding committee of the Citizens for Democracy should have submitted its findings on the K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli violence to the Inquiry Officer who is conducting a probe into the issue that occurred last month.

The government had ordered a magisterial inquiry in the matter.

In a press release, he said, “It is a bit strange that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa himself thought it fit to personally receive the findings of the committee”.

A BJP fact-finding committee visited the riot areas soon after the incident and addressed the media on its findings. The Congress has also announced a similar committee.

The findings of the Committee of the Citizens for Democracy released on Saturday “convey a sense of finality in their investigation”, he added.