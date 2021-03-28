BJP’s ‘yuvaraja’ too involved: Yatnal

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday alleged that besides a ‘mahanayaka’ (great leader) in the Congress, a ‘yuvaraja’ (crown prince) in the BJP was also running “CD factories” and using them to blackmail leaders and officials.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri, Mr. Yatnal, without taking any names, alleged that they made CDs using young women and then blackmailed leaders, threatening to expose them.

Mr. Yatnal said with the release of the audio clip and the ‘mahanayaka’ in the Congress had been exposed now and soon the ‘yuvaraja’ in the BJP would be exposed. On whether the government was trying to protect the ‘yuvaraja’, Mr. Yatnal said that the reason for handing over the case to CCB was to protect them.