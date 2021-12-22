BJP’s women wing protest against Ramesh Kumar

YADGIR

22 December 2021 02:00 IST

The women’s wing of BJP held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here against the former Speaker and MLA. K.R. Ramesh Kumar for what they labelled ‘an insensitive remark’ on rape and demanded a resignation from him.

Lalitha Anpur, State vice president of the women’s wing, and Nagarathna Kuppi, who led the protest, said that, “Mr. Kumar made such a derogatory statement on women and the words he used about rape were insensitive. Thus, he should immediately resign from the post as MLA as he has no right to be there in the house,” they added.

Veena Modi, district president, Prabhavathi Maruti Kalal, vice-chairman of Yadgir CMC, Sneha Rasalkar, Manjula Kattimani, Gangamma Shahapur, Sridevi Shettihalli, Nirmala Gogi, Kalpana Jain, Bheemabai, Manjula, Anjamma, Chandrika Swami and others were present.

