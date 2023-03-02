BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra tours Chamarajanagar hinterland

March 02, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra entered the rural hinterland of Chamarajanagar on Thursday a day after the party’s national president J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off campaigning exercise from M.M. Hills.

Hundreds of party workers astride two-wheelers passed through main thoroughfares of Chamarajanagar town even as their leaders in the customised vehicle waved at the public in a bid to reach out to them, raised slogans and referred to various schemes launched by the Centre and the State.

The Vijay Sankalpa Yatra is set to traverse 8,000 km crisscrossing through all the 224 Assembly constituencies in the State in a bid to bolster the party’s electoral prospects.

The absence of district in-charge Minister V. Somanna was conspicuous on the inaugural day of the yatra at M.M. Hills as well as on Thursday. But BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said that Mr. Somanna was down with illness and hence nothing more should be construed out of it.

He told mediapersons that even he could not attend many of the programmes in which B.S. Yediyurappa had taken part due to various reasons. ‘’That does not mean that there was misunderstanding between us and so it was in case of Mr. Somanna’’, said Mr.Eshwarappa.

He also took a dig at the Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said the fear of electoral defeat has forced him to scout for a seemingly safe seat in Kolar. ‘’More than the BJP there are elements within the Congress who are determined to ensure Mr. Siddaramaiah’s defeat’’, Mr. Eshwarappa added

Hinting at undercurrent of antagonism within the Congress camp Mr. Eshwarappa said both Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar embraced each other in public at the behest of Rahul Gandhi by concealing their daggers which, he said, would be out anytime. ‘’Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that he can contest and win from any of the 224 seats in the Stat, yet he opted out of Chamundeshwari. A person who has no faith in his followers cannot be deemed as a leader’’, said Mr. Eshwarappa.

The BJP leaders said they will highlight the BJP’s welfare schemes and how they have reached every nook and corner of the country from ‘’Delhi to Halli’’ (village) during the course of the yatra.