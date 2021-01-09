BJP’s Telkur is president of Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC Bank

With a margin of four votes, the BJP has registered a victory for the Kalaburagi-Yadgir District Central Cooperative Banks here on Friday.
Sedam MLA and NEKRTC chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur emerged victorious to the post of president, whereas Suresh Sajjan won the vice president post.
In a shocking development, three directors of Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC Bank backed by the Congress were disqualified amidst polls being held to the key posts on Friday.
The Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies has issued an order in this regard owing to which they could not cast their vote. Somashekar Gonaik, Gautam Patil, and Bapugowda Patil were disqualified for violating the norms of the cooperative societies. Mr. Telkur, who was nominated as director to the bank two days ago, filed his nomination paper for the bank president’s post and Shivaraj Sajjan filed nominations for V-P.
Of the 16 members, only 13 voted. BJP candidates won by nine votes while Congress candidates got four votes.
Congress candidates Basavaraj A. Patil and Siddaramareddy Patil contested for the president and vice-president post respectively.
