ADVERTISEMENT

‘BJP’s sudden love for minorities due to polls’

January 19, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Due to the forthcoming elections, suddenly BJP has developed love towards the minorities and is trying to appease them, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now developed love towards the minorities and everybody knows how much BJP leaders are concerned about minorities.

Referring to the corruption charges against the State government under the BJP, Mr. Shivakumar sought answers from Mr. Modi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This is a government of promise and B reports. So far, we have not received any answer on the corruption charges in the State. We have not received any answer on the PSI exam scam. There is commission for every work in the Public Works Department and there have been no answers for the questions raised by leader of contractors association Kempanna. The Prime Minister should give answers to all these questions,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar termed elections as the reason for Mr. Modi’s frequent visits to the State. He sought to know whether farmers income has doubled as promised by Mr. Modi and why prices of domestic LPG cylinders have not come down.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US