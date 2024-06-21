BJP’s social media posts during polls: HC asks police not to insist on personal appearance of Nadda, Malviya

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State police not to insist on the personal presence of BJP president J.P. Nadda and party’s social media national in-charge Amit Malviya for probe on a first information report (FIR) registered against them based on a Congress worker’s complaint alleging that a post on reservation for Muslim was intended to create hatred among communities.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the interim order on a petition filed by the BJP leaders questioning the legality of the FIR registered at CEN police station, Kalaburagi, on May 5 when the campaigning for the Lok Sabha election was under way.

When the court was inclined to stay the investigation, the Additional State Public Prosecutor suggested that the investigation could be permitted without insisting on the personal presence of the petitioner, and the court accepted the suggestion.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Praveen Kumar Patil, a Congress worker.

The complainant alleged that the BJP’s post on Instagram had falsely portrayed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that “Muslims must have first claim on country’s resource” and had “created disharmony by projecting that wealth of non-Muslims would be snatched away and their wealth would distributed among Muslims”.

However, it has been contended in the petition that the social media post was a criticism of the polices of the Congress and the BJP had the fundamental right to criticise the policies of the Opposition parties.

Two separate FIRs

Meanwhile, the court stayed further proceedings on two separate FIRs registered against BJP’s State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra and the State unit’s social media convener Prashant Makanur for their social media posts during Lok Sabha election campaign.

One FIR was registered for allegedly posting an animated video against the Congress policy of “giving reservation for Muslims allegedly taking away certain portion of reservations provided for the socially backward castes”, and another for criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders in “a language that would create disharmony amongst communities”.

