BJP’s role will be crucial in Southern States: C.T. Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi speaking at a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday.

HUBBALLI

20 October 2020 22:29 IST

‘Union govt. under Modi has ruled as per people’s aspirations’

National General Secretary of the BJP and former Minister C.T. Ravi has said that the BJP would be a force to reckon with in the general Assembly elections in the States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and that it would play a crucial role in government formation.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Ravi said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government has taken several development initiatives and has ruled according to the aspirations of the people.

He said that an era of change has begun under Mr. Narendra Modi and there was no space for separatism in the country now, including Kashmir. “Under Modiji there is no scope for corruption and the Opposition did not have any valid reason to oppose the government,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said that because of reforms, the people of the country have been supporting the party in all recent elections. And, in the Karnataka bypolls too, the people would support the party as amid the COVID-19 situation and the floods, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was working relentlessly to help the affected people and meet their aspirations. The election results would provide answers to political questions, he said.

The former Minister admitted that because of the COVID-19 situation, the economy of the State was not that good and consequently, funds were not being released to constituencies as per the expectations of the MLAs. However, amid the challenges, development activities were being carried out on priority, he said.

Mr. Ravi clarified that the State government was doing everything for flood relief and as relief had been released from the centre as per NDRF guidelines, there was no dearth of funds for flood relief works. District-in-charge Ministers were monitoring the relief operations to mitigate the sufferings of the displaced people, he said.

No discussion

To a query on reports in a section of the media about former Ministers M.B. Patil and Vinay Kulkarni joining the BJP, Mr. Ravi clarified that no such discussion had taken place in the party. And, even if there was any such issue, a decision would be taken on their inclusion only after consulting the local party units, he said.

Regarding grants for house construction, he said that ₹ 5 lakh was being given for reconstruction of houses that have collapsed. However, in several places, no progress report on construction of houses has been received and this would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.