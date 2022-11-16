BJP’s report on reduction in inflation is poll gimmick: Siddaramaiah

November 16, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has described the Union government’s report that inflation has reduced in the country as an “election gimmick.”

In a release, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was trying to make people believe that there is reduction in inflation though prices of various essential commodities had gone up.

He urged the Centre to place the facts before people by releasing a list of wholesale price index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) for each commodity.

Pointing out that prices of cooking gas, petroleum fuel, and various commodities had gone up sharply, he wondered how one could say that inflation had reduced. He demanded that the Statistics Department of the Centre should regularly place various survey reports before people.