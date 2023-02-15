ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s rath yatras to commence on March 1

February 15, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that the BJP’s rath yatras from four directions of the State will commence from March 1, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called upon the poll in-charge leaders of all the Assembly constituencies to dedicate their time and energy completely for the yatras.

Addressing a workshop of the party’s poll in-charge leaders in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister asked them to ensure participation of a large number of people in these yatras.

Meeting beneficiaries

Stating that the government had touched upon all communities in terms of welfare measures, the Chief Minister advised the party leaders to contact the beneficiaries under various schemes and try to turn them into party volunteers.

Claiming that the party government had done well in handling COVID-19 as well as repeated floods that haunted the State, he called upon party leaders to create awareness among people about such achievements. He particularly asked them to highlight the Jal Jeevan Mission of supplying drinking water to the houses through taps by drinking a glass of water at the houses of beneficiaries.

He also asked the leaders to create public awareness about Karnataka being able to reach the second position in the entire country in GST collection and also its buoyant revenue collection.

Accusing the Congress of trying to hijack various schemes, he alleged that Congress was trying to project Anna Bhagya as its own scheme though the scheme got a majority share from the Centre. He asked party leaders to create public awareness in this regard.

