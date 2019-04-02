BJP’s proclaimed inclusive development a hoax: Siddaramaiah

Congress-JD(S) Coalition Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah addressing the coalition rally in Bidar on Tuesday.

BIDAR

02 April 2019 23:20 IST

Pointing out that BJP had not given ticket to any Backward Class or minority candidate in the State, Congress Legislative Party leader and Congress-JD(S) Coordination Committee Chairman Siddaramaiah said the BJP’s popular ‘Sab Ka Sath – Sab Ka Vikas’ (inclusive development) was a hoax.

He called upon K.S. Eshwarappa, a leader of backward communities, to come out of BJP if he had any self-respect. He was addressing a public rally organised by the Congress and JD(S) as part of KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre’s filing of nomination papers, here on Tuesday.

“BJP leaders claim that they take everybody along for their development. But, the reality is that they don’t promote and develop Dalits, backward classes and minorities. The fact that they have not given a ticket to a single backward class and minority candidate in the current Lok Sabha elections itself speaks volumes,” he said.

He also extended the narrative to the issue of according Scheduled Tribes status to Kuruba and Koli communities by stating that the NDA government at the Centre had refused the proposal.

“Kuruba, Koli, Rajagonda, Gonda and other similar communities should be in ST category as their social status is similar. Upon the request from these communities, I had, when I was Chief Minister, sent the proposal to the Union government twice favouring the demand. But, the Modi government had not acted upon it. Nor will it do so if it returns to power. Only the UPA government at the Centre will consider this,” he said.

Pointing to BJP candidates’ ‘over-dependence’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma in their electoral battles, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “BJP candidates have nothing show as their contribution to the development of their constituencies and the country. This is why they are asking people to vote for them using Modi’s image. People have been seeing his face for the last five years and are fed-up with it,” he said.

He also listed out the “anti-Constitution statements” made by BJP leaders, including Ananth Kumar Hegde, to stress that the Indian Constitution was not safe in the hands of the BJP.

“The RSS and BJP are opposed to equality and secularism that the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar stands for. They are also opposed to the reservation that the Constitution offers of achieving social justice. That is why RSS and BJP are hatching a conspiracy to finish the Constitution. The statements made by Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are the indication of their conspiracy to finish the Constitution,” he said. He warned the people of the imposition of dictatorship if BJP returned to power.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy; KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre; Ministers Rajashekhar Patil Humnabad, Rahim Khan, Bandeppa Kashempur; and others were present.