BJP’s Pragathi Rath Yatra begins

February 24, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP on Friday launched Pragathi Rata Yatra, which is a campaign on 135 vehicles fitted with LED screens, to highlight the achievements of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the BJP government in the State.

Launching the yatra at a programme organised in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai remarked that there would be a “tsunami of BJP” throughout the State as soon as these rathas complete the State tour. He said these vehicles would visit the nooks and corners of the State to help the lotus bloom again in the State.

He listed various development works taken up by his government in the State and the Central schemes that have been implemented and highlighted sanctioning of ₹6,000 crore for the city’s infrastructure development. The BJP government in the State had helped in rebuilding the lives of people during the COVID-19 period, he claimed.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party would raise the issue of the alleged murder of 24 Hindu activists and officers during the regime of the erstwhile Congress government. BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said the yatra would help in creating public awareness about the contribution of the “double-engine” government.