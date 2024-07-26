ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s padayatra plan is a ploy to tarnish Chief Minister’s image: D.K. Shivakumar

Published - July 26, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit:

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday came down heavily on the BJP and said the saffron party was trying to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by planning a padayatra to protest against MUDA irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons here, the Deputy Chief Minister said the BJP is a “master of scams and they are digging their own grave in this case”. “Karnataka is the biggest State where the Congress is in power and hence they are trying to destabilise and bring it down at any cost. Their whole purpose is to bring disrepute to the Chief Minister. Let them do what they want, we will respond to it appropriately,” he said.

Pointing out that the State government is investigating the alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd., he said, “The BJP has sent its own agencies to investigate and create unnecessary trouble. Let them fight it out legally rather than trying to garner publicity and target people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are trying a similar trick in the MUDA case. The BJP and the JD(S) know that they are losing ground in the State and hence have joined hands to take out a padayatra. We will expose them,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Defending the Chief Minister, Mr. Shivakumar said the allotment of sites was compensation for MUDA acquiring land belonging to the Chief Minister without issuing any notification. “The bylaws allow allotment of sites if land is acquired without any notification. The Chief Minister’s family has not asked for sites in any specific locality but accepted whatever was allotted by MUDA. These sites were allotted during the previous government’s tenure. Sites were allotted to others during the same time and the Minister concerned will give details on this. We will reveal the scams that took place during the BJP government. As far as the Chief Minister’s family is concerned, everything has happened within the legal framework,” he said.

“On each day of the BJP-JD(S) padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, we will expose one scam. The Chief Minister has already listed out the scams by the BJP. By doing the padayatra, they have given us an opportunity to expose their scams,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US