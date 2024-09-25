GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJPs MPs, MLAs and former elected representatives to stage protest demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Published - September 25, 2024 09:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra addressing the press in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra addressing the press in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Building pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign in the wake of a Special Court ordering a Lokayukta probe into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife, Opposition BJP leaders have decided to stage a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Incumbent and former MPs and MLAs are set to take part in the protest that will be led by party State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leaders of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council R. Ashok and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, respectively.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Ashok said they would also demand a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in MUDA and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. “How can the Lokayukta police conduct an inquiry against Mr. Siddaramaiah if he continues to hold the post of Chief Minister?” he asked.

Referring to the Special Court of Sessions for Criminal Cases against Former and Present MLAs and MPs on Wednesday ordering a probe by the Lokayukta against these alleged irregularities, he said at least now the Chief Minister should quit.

What CM said earlier

At a separate press conference, Mr. Vijayendra suggested to the Chief Minister to protect his honour by voluntarily stepping down and pave the way for an impartial probe.

Mr. Vijayendra played an old video clip in which Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, had asked his father, B.S. Yediyurappa, who was the Chief Minister, to step down and pave the way for a free and fair probe by the Lokayukta. He urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to follow his own suggestion now.

