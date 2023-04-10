ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s media centre inaugurated in Mysuru

April 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP opened a new media centre for the coming Assembly elections on Vani Vilas Road opposite RTO office in Chamarajapuram in the city on Monday.

BJP MLC N. Ravi Kumar, who is also the party’s state general secretary, inaugurated it in the presence of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Mysuru City BJP president Srivatsa, BJP’s State vice-president Rajendra and party’s Mysuru rural district president Mangala Somashekar.

The media centre will function as the party’s election office, and is among the five such media centres the party had set up across the State.

It will help the party publicise the programmes of the BJP government among the people in entire Mysuru division, Mr. Ravi Kumar said.

The various programmes taken up by the BJP government for the Dalits including the recent decision to increase the quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, besides the pro-farmer measures, will be publicizied among the people, he said.

