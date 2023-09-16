HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s love for Ganesh is because of Lok Sabha polls: Hindustan Janata Party

September 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The State vice-president of OBC wing of Hindustan Janata Party Raghavendra Kathare has alleged that BJP leaders had developed sudden love and devotion for Lord Ganesh on account of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing press persons in Hubballi along with other office-bearers, Mr. Kathare alleged that as the Lok Sabha elections were nearing, the BJP leaders were playing the drama of protests over the Ganesha festival  for the sake of attracting Hindu voters.

Welcoming the municipal corporation’s permission for celebrating Ganesha festival at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, Mr. Kathare however sought to know why the BJP leaders did not fight for it, when they were in power. “We have been fighting for permission to celebrate Ganesha festival at the Idgah Maidan for the last decade. Then no BJP leaders came out in support of us. But now suddenly there is a spate of Hindutva among them,” he mocked

Mr. Kathare said that as BJP leaders were trying to portray Congress as anti-Hindu over the issue of Ganesh festival. It would be better if the municipal corporation itself celebrated the Ganesha festival at the Idgah Maidan. “Such a move will automatically put to an end, any attempt to take political mileage out of it,” he said.

The office-bearers Santosh Meharwade, Manjunath Yaturvi, Kiran Bakale and Sandeep Baddi alleged that the Ganesh Mahamandal which was permitted to celebrate Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan last year, had not yet made public the details of the funds collected and spent during the last year’s celebration.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / festivals / religious conflict / religion and belief / discrimination / social issues (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.