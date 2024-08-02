GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP’s ‘like-minded’ leaders to visit Delhi soon to complain against Karnataka leadership

Published - August 02, 2024 12:08 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The undercurrent of dissidence in the Opposition BJP appears to be gaining momentum again as party’s disgruntled leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday announced that a delegation of like-minded leaders would visit Delhi to complain against the party’s State leadership.

Mr. Yatnal, who held a meeting with other leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi, Kumar Bangarappa, and Pratap Simha, in Bengaluru, told media persons that a number of BJP leaders were not happy with the way the organisation was being managed by its State leadership.

Continuing to attack party State president B.Y. Vijayendra and his father, B.S. Yediyurappa, he alleged they had caused damage to the party in the recent Lok Sabha polls by not taking prominent leaders into confidence. He further alleged that a majority of the State office-bearers of the party were those having loyalty to the father-son duo.

He said the like-minded leaders in the party would meet in Bengaluru soon to hold deliberations before planning a Delhi visit to meet the central leaders.

Mr. Yatnal had attacked Mr. Vijayendra and Mr. Yediyurappa even in the recently concluded legislature session and asked the party leaders to come out their grip.

Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party

