BJP’s Kittur TP member traced in Ranebennur, produced in Bailhongal court

Published - September 04, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Nagaraj Asundi’s family has accused the Congress of having kidnapped him just before elections to the urban local body to reduce BJP tally

The Hindu Bureau

Kittur Town Panchayat member Nagaraj Asundi, who was said to have been kidnapped just before elections, waiting outside the court hall in Bailhongal on Wednesday, after being traced earlier in Ranebennur. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Belagavi Police have traced Nagaraj Asundi, a BJP member of the Kittur Town Panchayat who was said to have been kidnapped just before the urban local body elections.

Police officers produced Mr. Asundi before a magistrate’s court in Bailhongal of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Three men, Praveen Jakkanagoudar, Basavaraj Sangolli and Ashok Malagi, were arrested on the charge of abducting him.

A team of police officers found Mr. Asundi and the three men near Ranebennur in Haveri district.

Three teams had been formed following a complaint from Mr. Asundi’s family that he was kidnapped by Congress leaders to reduce the tally of the BJP in the town panchayat during the elections.

BJP leaders, including MP Vishweswar Hegde Kageri, led a protest in Kittur demanding swift police action.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad has deferred the elections.

The former MLA and advocate Mahantesh Dodagouda appeared for Mr. Asundi in the Bailhongal court.

