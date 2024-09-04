GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s Kittur TP member traced in Ranebennur, produced in Bailhongal court

Nagaraj Asundi’s family has accused the Congress of having kidnapped him just before elections to the urban local body to reduce BJP tally

Published - September 04, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Kittur Town Panchayat member Nagaraj Asundi, who was said to have been kidnapped just before elections, waiting outside the court hall in Bailhongal on Wednesday, after being traced earlier in Ranebennur.

Kittur Town Panchayat member Nagaraj Asundi, who was said to have been kidnapped just before elections, waiting outside the court hall in Bailhongal on Wednesday, after being traced earlier in Ranebennur. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Belagavi Police have traced Nagaraj Asundi, a BJP member of the Kittur Town Panchayat who was said to have been kidnapped just before the urban local body elections.

Police officers produced Mr. Asundi before a magistrate’s court in Bailhongal of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Three men, Praveen Jakkanagoudar, Basavaraj Sangolli and Ashok Malagi, were arrested on the charge of abducting him.

A team of police officers found Mr. Asundi and the three men near Ranebennur in Haveri district.

Three teams had been formed following a complaint from Mr. Asundi’s family that he was kidnapped by Congress leaders to reduce the tally of the BJP in the town panchayat during the elections.

BJP leaders, including MP Vishweswar Hegde Kageri, led a protest in Kittur demanding swift police action.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad has deferred the elections.

The former MLA and advocate Mahantesh Dodagouda appeared for Mr. Asundi in the Bailhongal court.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.