BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra to resume today; party plans ST convention in Ballari on November 20

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a convention of the Scheduled Tribes in Ballari on November 20, while the Jana Sankalpa yatra led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will commence from Monday.

“The ST convention will be held at Ballari on November 20 and the Scheduled Castes’ convention will be held in Mysuru on November 30. The Jana Sankalpa Yatra will resume from Monday and it will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, and Bombay-Karnataka districts of Gadag, Haveri, and Belagavi,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here on Sunday. He said that response from people has been good for the yatra that will go on till December.

Accusing the Congress of trying to hush up irregularities in issuing licence to generate power from solar sources, he said that these licenses were issued to some private individuals during the previous regime. “Giving a licence online within seven seconds and the list of beneficiaries will tell the truth. This is being probed,” he said.

Regarding the mysterious death of the nephew of M.P. Renukacharya, Honnali BJP MLA, Mr. Bommai said he has already spoken to the MLA and collected information. “The same information has been shared with the IGP and Superintendent of Police of Davangere for a proper investigation. The truth will come out after the postmortem report and thereafter a decision will be taken regarding the course of investigation. The incident will be probed from all angles.”

Sharing details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on November 11, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Modi will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru high-speed train, inaugurating the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport, and unveiling the 108-ft statue of ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda near Bengaluru airport. The Prime Minister will also be addressing a public meeting in Bengaluru, he added.

Mr. Bommai pointed out that the second terminal at KIA became a necessity due to rise in international passengers’ arrival, and the new terminal will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers with 100 new counters to handle international commuters. “The capacity of Terminal 1 and II together will make Bengaluru airport the second largest after Delhi. This will help in development of tourism as well as of Bengaluru, industry, IT/BT, R&D sectors,” he said.