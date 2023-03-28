ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s internal feud behind attack on BSY’s residence: Shivakumar

March 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that the stone-pelting incident at the residence and office of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was a result of an internal feud within the ruling BJP and it was a deliberate attempt to finish Mr. Yediyurappa politically.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shivakumar said: “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has created confusion regarding the internal reservation to Scheduled Caste... If they pelt stones on the CM’s residence, or on people who are in power, that is different. If people are pelting stones on Mr. Yediyurappa’s residence, what does it mean? It’s an internal conspiracy against Mr. Yediyurappa.”

