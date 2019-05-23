BJP’s highest tally in South could be from Karnataka

The Congress - Janata Dal (Secular) coalition has lost huge ground to the BJP in Karnataka as the saffron party is set to increase its seats in the state from 16 in the current Lok Sabha to 24 seats. This could be the party’s best ever performance.

This also means that Karnataka would have contributed highest number of seats to the BJP in south India. The Congress is staring at its worst performance in Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka this time, with its nominees leading in just two of the 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Congress's coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular) and a BJP backed independent are leading in one constituency each.

BJP's previous highest tally was 19 seats during 2009 elections and Congress's worst tally was 5 seats in 1996. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, Congress had 10 members from Karnataka and JD(S) had two, while BJP had 16.

Party candidates D.K. Suresh in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency and R. Dhruvanarayan in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency are the only two candidates, who may have withstood the BJP's march. Congress candidate in Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency Rizwan Arshad who was leading for a large part of the morning, is now trailing behind the BJP incumbent MP P.C. Mohan.

From JD(S), only Prajwal Revanna in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency is leading, while the rest of the party candidates, including party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda in Tumakuru and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya, are trailing against BJP candidates.

Besides Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa, former Chief Minister Veerappa M. Moily, two other Congress leaders - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre - are also trailing against Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Bhagwanth Khuba respectively.