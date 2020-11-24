BJP’s ‘hate-politics’ overflowing: DKS

KALABURAGI

24 November 2020 14:05 IST

He says he will get clean chit in CBI probe into assets case

Referring to the disproportionate assets case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar has said that the ruling BJP had “crossed all limits in vendetta and hate-politics”.

“You can understand the level of vendetta and hate-politics the BJP is resorting to by the fact that the CBI had issued a notice to me [in connection with the case] on the day my daughter was getting engaged. There is a big list of big politicians, Ministers and legislators who are facing charges of amassing disproportionate assets. But, the government has handed over none of those cases, except for mine, to the CBI. I am confident that I will emerge victorious by getting a clean chit from the investigating agency,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He was speaking to media representative at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The CBI had registered a disproportionate assets case on October 2 and issued summons to him on November 19 asking him to appear before it on November 23 for interrogation in connection with the case. Mr. Shivakumar, however, wrote to the investigating agency stating that he would appear before it on November 25.

“I will appear before CBI and answer all the queries. I appeal to all party workers and my fans to maintain peace. r None of my fans and party workers should come to the CBI office when I go there [for interrogation]. None should issue a statement and worry about me. We should respect the law. Be assured that I have not done anything that might insult you all or gone against the law. Everything is within the framework of the law. I will answer all the questions that the investigating officer may raise. You, the party workers and my fans, need not worry,” he said.

Later Mr. Shivakumar held a meeting with Congress leaders. Eshwar Khandre, Sharan Prakash Patil, Ajay Singh, Sharanappa Mattur, Jagadev Guttedar and others were present.