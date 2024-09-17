GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP’s fact-finding team visits Nagamangala

Published - September 17, 2024 07:00 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s fact-finding committee, headed by former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, on Monday visited Nagamangala town in Mandya district, where violence erupted during a Ganesha idol immersion procession.

Mr. Narayan was accompanied by former Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, and other BJP leaders. They visited shops in the area that were damaged during the violence.

Accusing the State government of failing to maintain law and order, Mr. Narayan emphasised the need for compensating victims of the violence.

Mr. Gowda said the committee will find out the truth behind the communal trouble in the town and submit its finding in a report.

Mr. Rao, who is also a former Commissioner of the Bengaluru City Police, said communal disturbances can be prevented by proper preparation and handling of the situation. Failure to nip such problems in the bud will give rise to major issues, he pointed out.

