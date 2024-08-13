BJP’s disgruntled leaders in Karnataka raise a banner of revolt

Soon after the completion of its Mysuru Chalopadayatra against alleged irregularities involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a bout of rebellion has erupted in the Opposition BJP against its State leadership.

Days after BJP leaders claimed that their padayatra had succeeded in exposing the State government, a group of dissident leaders in the party have raised a banner of revolt against party State president B.Y. Vijayendra.

The dissidents’ group has met twice in the last week to decide its course of action. The group, which mostly abstained from the padayatra, has expressed its desire to hold another padayatra from Basavakalyan to Ballari against irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Meanwhile, sources in the dissidents’ group said they are also planning to meet a key Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader from Karnataka to air their grievances. The RSS leader, well-versed with the BJP’s groupism in Karnataka, may meet their representatives some time after August 15.

Apart from the known disgruntled leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, the dissidents’ group includes former Ministers Aravind Limbavali and Kumar Bangarappa besides former MP Annasaheb Jolle. Former MP G.M. Siddeshwar, who was once a close aide of party veteran B.S. Yediyurappa, and another former MP Pratap Simha are also said to have joined this group. Interestingly, both the former MPs lost the Lok Sabha polls this time. Mr. Jolle’s and Mr. Limbavali’s wives are presently serving as MLAs.

While this group claims that more leaders would join over time, MLA B.P. Harish publicly attacked the State leadership on Monday. At a press conference, he asked Mr. Vijayendra to prove his political mettle by quitting his MLA seat and re-contest in the wake of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks that his election as an MLA is the “alms given by the Congress”, suggesting that the Congress had indirectly helped him to win.

On Tuesday, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi too referred to “politics of compromise”. Wondering if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was indulging in politics of compromise by trying to “blackmail” BJP leaders, by threatening to expose alleged corruption when they were in government, Mr. Ravi said those who had stuck to ideology were at the receiving end in all parties. “Those indulging in politics of compromise will try to stall the political career of those believing in politics of ideology. I am also a victim of it. The corrupt try to protect one another cutting across party affiliations,” he said, without taking anyone’s name.

Vijayendra downplays rebellion

Mr. Vijayendra, meanwhile, sought to downplay the plans of a padayatra by saying that leaders were free to proceed with their plans if the party high command gave permission and that if such plans were in the interest of the party. “If the leaders going to the high command will help the party, I welcome it,” he said.

Leaders close to the BJP State president claimed that the rebel leaders did not have any strong or genuine reason to support their cause. “How can they criticise the State leadership of indulging in politics of compromise without they themselves taking part in the padayatra against the Chief Minister?” wondered a leader and argued that they should approach the party high command if they have any grouse against the State leadership.

He also claimed that the party high command was in the know of developments concerning the State. He also questioned the timing of the rebellion by saying that the dissidents were against Mr. Vijayendra beginning efforts to politically establish himself through the Mysuru Chalo padayatra.