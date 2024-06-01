BJP’s defamation case: Bengaluru special court directs Rahul Gandhi to appear personally on June 7 without fail

A special court in Bengaluru on Saturday directed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear personally before it on June 7 without fail in a defamation case lodged by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s State unit for issuing “defamatory” advertisements in mainstream newspapers.

The advertisement accused the BJP government of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule.

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar after they appeared before the court on Saturday.

K.N. Shivakumar, judge of the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs from Karnataka, passed the order while setting June 7 as the date for Mr. Gandhi’s personal appearance.

Rahul Gandhi’s absence

As Mr. Gandhi did not appear personally before the court despite an assurance given by his advocate during an earlier hearing on April 29, the advocate representing BJP objected to granting exemption to Mr. Gandhi and pleaded for issuance of a bailable warrant for his appearance.

The BJP’s advocate argued that the court cannot grant exemption more than once at this stage as already exemption was given to him once on April 29 on the ground of ongoing elections.

However, Mr. Gandhi’s advocate said the Congress leader could not appear as was assured during the last hearing due to a meeting of a group of political parties scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Saturday. His advocate assured the court that Mr. Gandhi would appear before the Court on June 7. However, the court pointed out to Mr. Gandhi’s advocate that the date for his appearance was fixed as June 1 on his request.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its order till evening to examine whether to grant another chance for appearance or issue a bailable warrant.

The complaint

The BJP had alleged in its complaint filed in June 2023 that “false, baseless, and reckless” allegations were made under the title “Corruption rate card” in the advertisements issued by the accused persons on May 5, 2023, in all the mainstream newspapers in Karnataka during campaigning for the elections to the State Legislative Assembly.

The advertisements were issued by the KPCC through Mr. Shivakumar, in his capacity as its president and by Mr. Siddaramaiah, as the then Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, it was alleged in the complainant. It pointed out that Mr. Gandhi had put up these “defamatory advertisements” on his X (formerly Twitter) account.