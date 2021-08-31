BJP’s Arun Singh describes JD(S) as a ‘sinking party’, rules out alliance with any party

BJP National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka is in Mysuru to meet elected representatives and office-bearers of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts

BJP National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh described the Janata Dal (Secular) as a ‘sinking party’ while ruling out an alliance with any political entity in the State.

Mr. Singh arrived in Mysuru on August 30 night ahead of meetings with elected representatives and office-bearers of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. After visiting Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills on August 31, he told mediapersons, “JD(S) is sinking, and BJP is growing.” He was responding to speculation over a possible understanding between the two parties in local body polls. Pointing out that JD(S) had governed the State along with Congress before the BJP came to power, he said, “We are far ahead.”

He said the BJP does not have any alliance with any party and expressed confidence of securing a majority on its own to form the next government.

In old Mysuru region, Mr. Singh claimed that the graph of BJP is going up gradually. The party has grown by eight to 10 times in number of seats in elections to local bodies in Hassan and Mandya districts. By strengthening the organisation, the party will win majority of the seats, he said.

He claimed that a lot of progress has been achieved in Mysuru, and complimented the party’s MPs and MLAs for their work. He said the on-going widening of the expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru from six lanes to 10 lanes will enable people to travel between the two cities in 90 minutes.

When asked about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government, Mr Singh said, “There is peace and development.”

Referring to hiccups in Cabinet formation in Karnataka, Mr. Singh said all the Ministers had accepted the portfolios offered to them. Ruling out the possibility of any change in the already allocated portfolios, Mr. Singh said the party was supreme and asked Ministers to leave their individual concerns aside for the overall welfare of people.