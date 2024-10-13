GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP’s agitation over withdrawal of 2022 Hubballi riot case is baseless: CM Siddaramaiah

Withdrawal of cases only after court’s approval, he says

Published - October 13, 2024 03:52 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the State Cabinet had taken the decision to withdraw 43 cases on the recommendation of a Cabinet sub-committee.

| Photo Credit: Special arrangement

BJP’s proposed agitation opposing Karnataka government’s decision to withdraw cases against some persons accused of rioting in old Hubballi are baseless, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Hubballi on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

He was responding to announcement of plans by some BJP leaders to organise a protest against the State Cabinet’s decision.

Appeasement policies will lead to chaos, says Union Minister

“The Cabinet has decided to withdraw the cases. But they will be withdrawn only after the court agrees to it. Some of these cases are against BJP leaders,” the CM said.

“The Cabinet has taken the decision to withdraw 43 cases on the recommendation of a Cabinet sub-committee. The sub- committee has concluded this after realising that there were false cases. This sub-committee, to see if some cases are false, has been there for ever. It was there during the BJP rule also. They have withdrawn several cases during their reign. That is why, the BJP’s plans for a protest are baseless,’‘ he said.

Later, a few BJP leaders protested against the CM by displaying black flags on Airport Road. Activists Jagadish Kambali, Manjunath and others were held and let off later, police said.

