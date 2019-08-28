BJP’s actions show the control Central leaders have on Karnataka unit: Congress

The appointment of three Deputy Chief Ministers in the BJP government has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress.

“The State is seeing three Deputy Chief Ministers for the first time. It only indicates the pulls and pressures in the BJP and the control of the local unit by the Central party leaders. The government has yet to take off and respond to the grievances of the flood-hit people of the State,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao told presspersons here.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah criticised the saffron party over the induction of Laxman Sangappa Savadi and making him a Deputy CM. “The BJP has no shame and has appointed Savadi, who was caught watching a blue film in the Assembly, as Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.

In another tweet, he said, “You took three days to take the oath, 26 days to have the Council of Ministers, six days to distribute portfolios. How many more days you need to start governance?”

He also said he felt “sorry” for the position Mr. Yediyurappa finds himself in. “It is better to dissolve the government and go for elections. Our people will have a better choice to make and you can avoid facing further humiliation from your high command,” he tweeted.