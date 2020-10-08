BJP Yuva Morcha condemns attack on Tejaswi Surya in Kolkata

YADGIR

08 October 2020 20:10 IST

The Yuva Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party staged a flash protest in Yadgir on Thursday evening condemning the attack on national president of the Yuva Morcha and MP Tejaswi Surya in Kolkata during a rally there today.

The workers of the youth wing shouted slogans against Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for the attack on Mr. Surya. “The goons of Trinamool Congress hurled petrol bombs on the rally led by Mr. Surya,” they said.

“Ms. Banerjee used her party goons to attack the young MP from the State. But the party has enough strength to face such kind of attacks or any threats as it believes in the rights enshrined in the Constitution,” the protesters said.

Later, they burnt an effigy of Ms. Banerjee at Subhash Chowk.

District unit president of BJP Sharanabhupal Reddy and others participated in the protest.