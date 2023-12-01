BJP Youth Morcha leader demands funds for education sector

December 01, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Pointing to what he called the “pathetic condition” in the institutions of higher education in Kalyana Karnataka region, Shivu Ashtagi, district vice-president of BJP Youth Morcha, Kalaburagi, demanded the State government fill all the posts lying vacant in the Department of Education in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Speaking to media representatives after submitting to a memorandum to S.R. Niranjana, Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Higher Education Council, in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Ashtagi said that negligence of successive governments in educationally developing the Kalyana Karnataka region is a key cause for the backwardness of the region.

“The successive State governments are not paying adequate importance to education. There are 6,099 teaching posts, 13,358 non-teaching posts, apart from 3,351 backlog posts lying vacant in the Education Department across the State. Kalyana Karnataka is the worst-hit as the number of vacancies in the department of education is relatively higher than the other regions in the State. It is an irony that, on the one hand, there are lakhs of qualified candidates who could fill the posts and on the other hand, thousands of posts, despite having eligible candidates, remain vacant for years. What is lacking is not talents but the political will of our rulers,” Mr. Ashtagi said.

BJP Youth Morcha leaders Gundappa Singe, Sangamnath Betageri and others were present.

