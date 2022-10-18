BJP yatra scheduled in Hunsagi today

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders participated in a Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Aurad in Bidar district on Tuesday. It is reaching Yadgir district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

Will the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra, which is scheduled to be held in the district’s Hunsagi town, a new taluk headquarters, on Wednesday, help strengthen the party in the border district.? Out of four constituencies, the BJP has achieved 50% results by winning two constituencies, Shorapur and Yadgir, while the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) have won one each constituencies, Shahapur and Gurmitkal, respectively.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other Ministers from the Bommai Cabinet are taking part in the programme.

“This is the second time that Mr. Bommai is coming to the taluk. In March, he laid the foundation stone for the Budihal-Peerapur Lift Irrigation Project being taken up at a cost of ₹1,160 crore and also promised that the Devatkal Lift Irrigation Project will be taken up at a cost of ₹134 crore to irrigate dry land. This is what I call development. My aim is to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to the citizens of Shorapur. If water reaches the people shortly, my major promises will be realised,” Narasimha Nayak, Shorapur MLA told The Hindu.

The BJP’ concept of conducting such a yatra is to take its programmes to the people and also explain to them what projects have been implemented in the district so far. The local leaders are happy about it and are expressing the confidence that the yatra will definitely help the party and also give a boost to the workers to face the next Assembly elections confidently.

“The State has seen many key development projects during the BJP regime. More importantly, it has successfully tackled the pandemic. The medical college hospital was the big project that came to the district. Irrigation projects, creating jobs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), tank filling and drinking water projects such as Jal Jeevan Mission are among the many that have been implemented. These achievements will surely take the party to the next level and we will win all four constituencies in 2023 elections,” district unit president of the BJP Sharanabhupal Reddy said and added that the party workers will take this information to the doorsteps of the voters and convince them of the need to vote for the BJP.

Apart from Mr. Bommai and Mr. Yediyurappa, BJP’s general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh and State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel will also address the party workers and the public during their rallies likely to be scheduled next month in the district.

Meanwhile, a party worker said, it is early to analyse how the yatra of the BJP will impact voters.