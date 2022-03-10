BJP Yadgir unit celebrates election victory

BJP district unit members celebrating in Yadgir on Thursday their party’s election victory in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarkhand. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Yadgir district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the victory of the party in three States, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarkhand, in the Assembly elections as the results were announced on Thursday.

“The party has proved its real strength in these elections as people have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s people-friendly administration. In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath created history becoming the Chief Minister the second time which is the first such instance of a Chief Minister being elected twice in that State’s history,” Sharanabhupal Reddy, district president of the party, and Veerabasant Reddy Mudnal, former MLA, said.

Party workers distributed sweets and burst crackers and chanted slogans hailing Mr. Modi and Yogi Adityanath for the election victory.

“The party’s performance in Goa too is good as we are just a seat short of majority. We will come to power there by getting support from Independent candidates,” Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Yadgir district in-charge, said in his reaction.

Mr. Chavan had taken out campaigns in Uttar Pradesh and Goa to attract votes of migrant labour, particularly from the Banjara community, from Karnataka who have settled down there.

Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda), MLA from Shorapur, in his reaction, said that it was to Yogi Adityanath’s credit that the party marched towards victory despite some leaders leaving the party even after the elections were announced.

He expressed the confidence of the party retaining power in Karnataka winning the next Assembly elections.