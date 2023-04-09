BJP workers want ticket for a candidate other than Basavaraj Mattimud in Kalaburagi Rural segment

April 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Opposition within the BJP to the candidature of Kalaburagi Rural Assembly Constituency MLA Basavaraj Mattimud grew on Sunday when workers of the Kalaburagi Rural unit urged the party high command to give ticket to a candidate other than Mr. Mattimud.

District convener of BJP Unorganised Labour Cell Veeru Swamy Narona and district secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha Shashidhar Maka, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, criticised Mr. Mattimud for failing to undertake development works in the constituency.

They accused him of ignoring the party workers in the constituency.

Mr. Narona said that if the BJP wants to retain the Kalaburagi Rural seat, ticket should not be given to the sitting MLA.

Mr. Narona also said that the legislator is involved in cricket betting. In November 2020, Maharashtra Police raided the residence of Mr. Mattimud in Kalaburagi and busted an IPL cricket betting racket while recovering ₹38 lakh in cash and a car belonging to his wife.

Many youths in the constituency have lost their property and destroyed their lives due to cricket betting, he added.

He said that the legislator also used influence to get an RSS worker Pradeep Bhalki banished from the district. He said that Mr. Mattimud also got false cases registered against 28 BJP workers projecting them as rowdy-sheeters.

Mr. Mattimud misled the party leadership against Ravi Biradar, former general secretary of the BJP Rural unit, and successfully got him expelled from the party, Mr. Narona said and added that the legislator sidelined all party workers who worked for his victory in the 2018 Assembly elections.

“Though Mr. Mattimud is an outsider, party workers from different sections worked to ensure a record victory in the 2018 Assembly elections. It is party workers like us who have made him the face of the BJP in the constituency. But he backstabbed those who worked for his victory,” Mr. Narona said.