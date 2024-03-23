BJP workers upset over neglect

March 23, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

BJP leader and Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav had to face the ire of his own party workers for allegedly “neglecting the party workers” in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

Soon after Mr. Jadhav addressed a press conference, the public gathered witnessed chaos after BJP worker Ayyappa Ramteerth expressed that the party [BJP] was ignoring local party workers. Mr. Ramteerth accused the party leaders of ignoring dedicated party workers. “No leader from BJP is making an effort to boost party performance. Honest party workers were utilised only during the elections for getting votes,” he said.

When BJP worker Sharanagowda Bheemanalli tried to end the commotion, Mr. Ramteerth asked him not to interfere.

Mr. Jadhav and BJP District Rural Unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi asked local leaders to resolve Mr. Ramteerth’s problems and take each party worker into confidence.

