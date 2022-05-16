BJP workers told to work for a clean sweep in Kalaburagi

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged activists to work hard to ensure that the party wins all the nine Assembly constituencies in Kalaburagi and make the district Congress-free.

“The Congress, which ruled the country for a long time, is struggling for survival these days. Corruption and dynastic politics have pushed the grand old party to the brink of extinction. We should learn lessons from Congress’ failures. You must aim at winning all the nine Assembly constituencies in the district and make the district Congress-free by defeating Priyank Kharge and Ajay Singh,” he said in his address after laying the foundation stone for a new BJP office building here on Monday.

Training his guns at the Congress, Mr. Kateel said that Rahul Gandhi had run away from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala as he had sensed his defeat there.

“At one time, Indira Gandhi was all powerful. Now, neither the Congress nor the Gandhi family have any political significance. Rahul Gandhi had to run away from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala just to avoid a humiliating defeat,” Mr. Kateel reiterated.