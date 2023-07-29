BJP workers take party leader Umesh Jadhav to task for neglecting constituency after getting elected as MP from Kalaburagi

July 29, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

BJP leader and MP from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav had to face the ire of his own party workers for “neglecting the party workers and his constituency” after he was elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Just as Dr. Jadhav started to address a party intellectuals’ meeting convened at the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry conference hall on Saturday, the party workers rose from their seats and interrupted by openly objecting to the way that Dr. Jadhav had attributed his victory in the Lok Sabha elections to the “relentless efforts” of N. Ravikumar, general secretary of the party’s State unit and member of Legislative Council.

“Did you win the elections only because of Mr. Ravikumar? Didn’t we, the party workers, do anything for your victory? Please stop appeasing one person for your personal gains,” a worker from the audience said.

Within a few seconds, a couple of workers rose from their seats to join the objecting worker and asked Dr. Jadhav where he had gone all these years neglecting the party workers and the people in the constituency.

“You are not seen attending the problems of party workers who worked for you and the people who voted for you. You are missing in the constituency after your victory. You are not seen in the constituency and did not work for party candidates in the recent Assembly elections. Where have you gone? Why have you come here now? We know that you are here because the next Lok Sabha elections are approaching,” a worker said.

Another worker told Dr. Jadhav: “You discarded workers who worked and ensured your victory. You neither heard their grievances nor visited the constituency to redress people’s problems. You may think that you would seek votes showing Narendra Modi’s photo. What would you say when people ask about your contributions to the constituency? You have nothing to show then.”

This led to many workers rising from their seats and posing a series of questions to Dr. Jadhav for his “negligence” of the people and their constituency.

Attempts by other party leaders, including BJP urban district president Siddaji Patil, rural district president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, and Chandu Patil, to calm down the situation further created chaos for a while.

“The BJP is known for its discipline. You should not interrupt when a leader is speaking on the dais. Your behaviour is unacceptable. You should maintain peace and discipline and you will be given a chance to express your views,” they said.

Their appeal went in vain as the angry workers said that they had attended the meeting not only to hear what the leaders say but to express their views as well.

It was then Mr. Ravikumar stood up and appealed to the workers to maintain silence after stating that Dr. Jadhav won the Lok Sabha elections because of the relentless efforts of party workers and his victory is the victory of party workers.

After the situation calmed down, Dr. Jadhav continued his speech. He corrected himself and said that he won the elections because of the hard work of party workers. He also expressed his readiness to answer all the questions being raised by the workers.