BJP worker’s suicide: Yediyurappa calls on family

Former chief minister was accompanied by his son B.Y. Vijayendra

Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited Bommalapura in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district on July 30 where a BJP worker had committed suicide following his resignation from the post of CM on July 26.

Mr. Yediyurappa called on the family members of Ravi, 35, to express his sorrow over the development. He consoled Ravi’s mother Revamma and other members of the family besides handing over ₹5 lakh as solatium. He promised to pay another ₹5 lakh towards repairs of their house.

He was accompanied by his son and State BJP vice president B.Y. Vijayendra, MLA C.S. Niranjankumar and N. Mahesh.

Soon after Ravi’s suicide, Mr. Yediyurappa had tweeted to express his sorrow and stated that ups and downs are common in politics, but resorting to suicide is not acceptable at any cost; the grief and distress of the surviving family members not be alleviated, he added.