BJP workers stage protest

December 17, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Friday, staged a protest in Hassan condemning recent statements by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and D.K.Shivakumar, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. They came down heavily on Mr. Zardari’s recent criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shivakumar’s statement on the recent blast in Mangaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workers gathered in front of the Hemavati Statue and raised slogans against Mr. Bhutto and Mr. Shivakumar. Both should seek the nation’s apology for their statements, the protesters said.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda said Mr. Shivakumar had spoken in favour of the terrorists, keeping an eye on the votes of a particular community. People of the State should understand the intention of the Congress leaders, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BJP district president H.K.Suresh, party leaders Renukumar, Venugopal and others led the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US