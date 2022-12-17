BJP workers stage protest

December 17, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Hassan:

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Friday, staged a protest in Hassan condemning recent statements by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and D.K.Shivakumar, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. They came down heavily on Mr. Zardari’s recent criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shivakumar’s statement on the recent blast in Mangaluru.

The workers gathered in front of the Hemavati Statue and raised slogans against Mr. Bhutto and Mr. Shivakumar. Both should seek the nation’s apology for their statements, the protesters said.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda said Mr. Shivakumar had spoken in favour of the terrorists, keeping an eye on the votes of a particular community. People of the State should understand the intention of the Congress leaders, he said.

BJP district president H.K.Suresh, party leaders Renukumar, Venugopal and others led the protest.