  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

BJP workers stage protest

December 17, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Friday, staged a protest in Hassan condemning recent statements by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and D.K.Shivakumar, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. They came down heavily on Mr. Zardari’s recent criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shivakumar’s statement on the recent blast in Mangaluru.

The workers gathered in front of the Hemavati Statue and raised slogans against Mr. Bhutto and Mr. Shivakumar. Both should seek the nation’s apology for their statements, the protesters said.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda said Mr. Shivakumar had spoken in favour of the terrorists, keeping an eye on the votes of a particular community. People of the State should understand the intention of the Congress leaders, he said.

BJP district president H.K.Suresh, party leaders Renukumar, Venugopal and others led the protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.