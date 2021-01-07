BJP workers stage protest

Hassan

07 January 2021 00:02 IST

BJP workers staged a protest in front of Kote Police Station in Shivamogga on Wednesday demanding the arrest of those who attacked Bajrang Dal activist Nagesh last month.

The protesters alleged that the police had not arrested the real culprits in the incident, but took innocent Hindu activists into the custody in connection with the clashes that followed the attack.

Nagesh was attacked by unknown people on December 3. Following this incident clashes broke out in some parts of the city, forcing the district administration to impose prohibitory orders.

Advertising

Advertising

Shivamogga Mayor Suvarna Shankar, Deputy Mayor Surekha and others participated in the protest. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police K.M.Shantaraju met the protesters and assured them that the police would take action as per the law.

Similarly, a few Muslim leaders staged a protest in front of Doddapete Police Station alleging that innocent people were being arrested. They demanded the arrest of pro-Hindu activist Deen Dayalu on charges of involving in the violence.

DySP Eshwar Naik met the protesters and said the law would take its course.