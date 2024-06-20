BJP workers stage protest over petrol, diesel price in Shivamogga

Shivamogga city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest in Shivamogga on Thursday, criticising the State government for increasing the sales tax on petrol and diesel.

The protesters staged dharna near the private bus stand, obstructing the movement of vehicles. They raised slogans against the State government and demanded the withdrawal of the decision.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, addressing the protesters, said the Congress party that came to power after promising various guarantees to the people had stopped development works. Moreover, the beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes had not received the amount for the last three months. “When the people are facing the heat due to the increase in price of essential commodities, the State government increased the sales tax, penalizing the common man further,” he said.

The MLA said that the BJP would continue with the protests until the government withdrew its decision. “In order to mobilise resources to fund guarantee schemes, the government increased the charges for various services. Now, with the increase in petrol and diesel prices, the price of vegetables and other essential items has gone up,” he said.

The city police took the protesters into custody as they obstructed the movement of vehicles.