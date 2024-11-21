 />
BJP workers stage protest, court arrest in Haveri

Members of the saffron party are saying that the Congress govt. is grabbing people’s assets through the Waqf Board

Published - November 21, 2024 09:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the BJP staging a protest in Haveri on Thursday.

Members of the BJP staging a protest in Haveri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Haveri on Thursday saying that the State government is grabbing people’s assets through the Waqf Board even as some of them courted arrest.

Congregating at Hosamani Siddappa Circle in Haveri, BJP leaders and workers raised slogans against the State government accusing it of conspiring to grab land of the commoners.

Members of the BJP courting arrest during a protest in Haveri on Thursday.

Members of the BJP courting arrest during a protest in Haveri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Displaying “Our Land, Our Right” placards, the party workers urged the government to immediately withdraw notices claiming to be Waqf property and remove mutation entries in the name of the Waqf Board in property documents.

The protestors subsequently resorted to a road blockade despite a request from the police not to do so.

When attempts to convince the protestors to withdraw the road blockade failed, the police detained some of them and escorted them away from the protest site. They were released later.

