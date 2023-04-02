BJP workers stage protest against party’s Kalaburagi Rural MLA

April 02, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists from Kalaburagi Rural Assembly Constituency took out a rally in Kalaburagi on Sunday demanding that their party leadership not give ticket to Basavaraj Mattimadu, BJP MLA representing Kalaburagi Rural, in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The agitating party workers raised slogans against the MLA at Jagat Circle in the city before gathering at Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap. They held placards displaying slogans against Mr. Mattimadu, that read, “Remove Mattimadu and save BJP” and “Down with anti-Lingayat Mattimadu”, throughout their protest procession.

“Mr. Mattimadu is basically an IPL cricket bookie who has destroyed thousands of families in the State for making fortunes for himself. After getting elected as MLA representing Kalaburagi Rural, he did nothing for the development of the constituency. He continued to rob contractors through excessive commission which has resulted in poor quality of development works,” district convener of Unorganised Workers Prakoshta of the BJP Veeruswamy Narona told The Hindu during the agitation.

“The BJP, which is known for its discipline and selflessness, has earned a bad name because of Mr. Mattimadu in the district. We don’t want him to represent the party anymore,” he said.

The agitating party workers then gathered at Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap and unanimously resolved to demand that the party leadership not field Mr. Mattimadu, who they held as corrupt to the core, in any of the constituencies in the State.

“BJP workers in Kalaburagi Rural Constituency have lost prominence because of Mr. Mattimadu’s dictatorial behaviour. Mr. Mattimadu is such a dangerous person that he has finished the political careers of those who have, day and night, worked for him. Mr. Mattimadu is exploiting contractors irrespective of their party affiliations by forcibly extracting over 40% commission from them. This has resulted in poor quality of development works in the constituency,” a BJP leader Satish Patil said in his address to party workers at Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap.

“He is also anti-Lingayat from the bottom of his heart. We don’t want such a selfish and dangerous person to represent our constituency. We appeal to our party leadership not to give ticket to him in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Mr. Narona held Mr. Mattimadu responsible for the division of party workers along caste and other interests in the constituency.

“Mr. Mattimadu has spent his whole tenure as MLA by misleading people who voted for him. He made fortunes as MLA and left the people who voted for him to starve. His greatest achievement is to divide the party at the grassroots level for strengthening his position and destroying his competitors in the party,” he said.

He also said that the BJP will lose even its deposit if it fields Mr. Mattimadu in the next elections.

Local BJP leader Vijayakumar Pawar demanded that the party leadership give party ticket in Kalaburagi Rural to aspirants such as Ambaraya Ashtagi, Kamalakar Rathod, Rajukumar Chauhan, Ambaraya Belakota and Sonubai Rathod.

“We are sure that the party will suffer a humiliating defeat in Kalaburagi Rural, if it gives ticket to Mr. Mattimadu who has discredited the party’s name in the constituency because of his selfish deeds. We are not batting for any one aspirant. There are five aspirants for BJP ticket and we don’t have any objection if the party leadership gives ticket to any one of them. We don’t want our party to field Mr. Mattimadu who has spoiled the party’s name,” Mr. Pawar said.‌