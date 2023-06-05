BJP workers protest against Congress govt.’s decision to restrict free power and proposal to withdraw anti-cow slaughter law

June 05, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP cadres held a demonstration near the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the court complex in Mysuru on Monday, June 5, to protest against the government’s decision to restrict free power to 12 months average and the proposal to withdraw the anti-cow slaughter law in Karnataka.

The BJP workers led by T.S. Srivatsa, Krishnaraja Assembly constituency MLA, gathered near the court complex holding aloft banners and shouting slogans against the Congress Government.

The BJP leaders alleged that the Congress Government had “cheated” the people of the State by giving a “guarantee” of 200 units of free power, but restricting it to 12 months average.

On the basis of the Congress party’s guarantee, several poor and middle class families of the State were planning to purchase geysers, washing machines, mixers and grinders. But, the restriction of usage to 12 months average, which comes to only around 70 to 80 units for several poor and middle class families, has put paid to their hopes. The government has now warned them that they will have to pay the bill if their consumption crosses the 12 months average, the BJP leaders said.

Hence, the Congress pre-poll guarantee of providing 200 units of free power has turned out to be “bogus” promise, the BJP said.

Anti-cow slaughter law

The BJP has pointed out that the cow is revered across India and warned that the State Government will have to face the wrath of people if it does not drop its move to withdraw the law against cow slaughter.

Pointing out that the earlier Congress Governments in the country had enacted laws against cow slaughter in 1948 and 1964, the BJP recalled that even Mahatma Gandhi had sought a law banning slaughter of cows.

In Indian tradition, chicken, sheep and goat are among the animals used for consumption of food, but not cows or bullocks, the BJP said while criticising Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh for wondering what people should do with aged cows.

In Indian tradition, aged cows should be protected just like people protect their aged parents, said the BJP statement.