BJP workers protest against ‘confusion’ over implementation of guarantee schemes

June 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP workers held a demonstration against the “confusion” prevailing in Karnataka over the implementation of the guarantee schemes by the Congress government.

BJP supporters and workers, led by party MLA representing Krishnaraja Assembly constituency Srivatsa, gathered in front of the entrance of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and shouted slogans against the Congress government in the State.

Mr. Srivatsa, who is also the party’s city unit president, took exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pointing a finger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Congress government’s inability to fulfil its guarantee schemes.

“Did you take the permission of the Centre before issuing guarantee cards on 10 kg of rice, free power and unemployment dole?,” he questioned Siddaramaiah.

The Centre is not responsible for Congress government’s inability to fulfil the promises made to the people, he said while accusing the Congress of making announcements on the guarantee schemes without advance planning and preparation.

While claiming that the Centre had shouldered its responsibilities, Mr. Srivatsa cited the example of vaccination programme against COVID-19, which was implemented across the country. The vaccines were given to all States including Congress-ruled States without any discrimination, he said.

Similiarly, he said the people were facing a lot of difficulties while submitting applications for availing the Gruha Jyothi scheme of free power.

People were waiting in long queues to submit their applications for Gruha Jyothi scheme, but the servers were repeatedly crashing at the centres designated for accepting applications.

Similiarly, the government had not foreseen the consequences of Shakti, the scheme for free travel for women through State-run transport corporation buses.

“Today, all the pilgrim centres were flooded with people,” he said, forcing the management of religious centres to incur additional expenditure on their dasoha programmes.

He said the BJP will hold demonstrations across the State to bring pressure on the Congress government to implement the guarantee schemes in toto.

L. Nagendra, Former MLA; former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

