BJP workers continue to stage protest in Basavakalyan

Protests by BJP cadre against the party’s decision to field Kalaburagi-based Sharanu Salagar in the Basavakalyan byelection continued on Sunday. Swabhimani Balaga, a group of local youths associated with the BJP, called for a Basavakalyan Bandh to register its protest against the denial of party ticket to local aspirants.

Hundreds of activists took out small marches appealing to shopkeepers and traders to close their business outlets in support of the call. Saraf Bazaar and surrounding market areas observed the bandh.

The agitating youths took out a protest march through the major streets raising slogans against the party leadership and gathered at Ambedkar Circle where they staged a demonstration. They demanded that their high command reconsider their decision and offer ticket to any of the local aspirants.

“There are 16 local aspirants for the party ticket and the BJP leadership has chosen an outsider. There is still time for reconsidering the decision and naming a local aspirant,” Vijayakumar Panchal said during the agitation.

A few youth leaders even warned that they would, if the party leadership did not change the candidate, field a local aspirant as an independent and undertake an intense campaign in the constituency for his victory. Channappa Rajapure, Nilesh Khuba, Shivakumar Biradar and other leaders led Sunday’s protests.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Khuba, a two-time MLA and one of the aspirants for BJP ticket for Basavakalyan, held a meeting of party workers and his supporters at his residence and discussed the future course of action.