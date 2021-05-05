BJP workers condemn Bengal violence

Hassan

05 May 2021 23:20 IST

A few workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday condemning the alleged murder of party workers in West Bengal. The protesters carried placards criticising the West Bengal government for the violence.

Speaking on the occasion party’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi said workers of the party were being targeted in West Bengal after the polls. “The growth of the BJP cannot be stopped in the State by such acts of violence”, he said.

Regarding the alleged blocking of hospital beds in Bengaluru, Mr. Ravi said whoever was involved in it should be punished. “Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya has done a commendable job by exposing the blocking of beds. Those involved in the activity must have been responsible for the death of many patients”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising