BJP workers celebrate party’s victory in three states

December 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP workers and leaders celebrated in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad the victory of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

MLA Abhay Patil and others played drums to celebrate the victory in Belagavi .

BJP workers and leaders celebrated the party’s victory by distributing sweets at the party’s office in Dharwad. Senior leader T.L. Patil, city corporation members Jyoti Patil, Vijayanand Shetty and others were present.

MLA Arvind Bellad congratulated the people of Rajasthan, M.P. and Chhattisgarh for bringing BJP to power. The results are a clear indication of people’s faith in the party’s leadership and policies and programmes. In Telangana BJP has increased its tally, he said.

Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, congratulated the BJP leadership at the Centre and the states for the victories in the three states.

“The party’s victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh is the endorsement of the party’s policies and programmes. I congratulate the people of the three states for reposing trust in the party,” he said. Mr. Joshi who was among the leaders in-charge of the Rajasthan poll campaign said anti-incumbency was one of the factors that helped BJP wrest power from Congress, but in Madhya Pradesh it was people’s faith in party’s leadership both at the state and national level.

“People in these states have endorsed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda’s performance. It is a boost to the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections. It shows that the people in Hindi heartland have rejected Congress” he said.

He said meticulous micro-level management by Mr. Nadda and the execution of the poll strategy at the grassroot levels helped. The people in Rajasthan were disillusioned with maladministration of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. Factionism in the party also led to its failure, he said.

