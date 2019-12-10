Karnataka

BJP workers celebrate in Hubballi

Jagadish Shettar with BJP workers in Hubballi.

Party workers burst firecrackers, exchanged greetings and raised pro-BJP slogans

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and members celebrated the victory of their party candidates soon after the results of the byelections were announced here on Monday.

The party workers burst firecrackers, exchanged greetings and raised pro-BJP slogans. Addressing them, Minister for Larger and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar said the people had voted for stability and development. “The voters have foiled all efforts of the Opposition, which resorted to false propaganda against the BJP. The results of the byelections have conveyed a strong message [to them],” he said.

In Dharwad also, BJP workers celebrated in front of the district party office. The party’s district president Nagesh Kalburgi and senior leader Lalith Bhandari said the people of the State, particularly in north Karnataka, had given their mandate to the BJP in the Assembly elections held in April 2018. However, the Congress stitched up a deal with the JD(S) to form government. Now, the people have once again have shown loyalty towards the BJP and voted for stability, he said.

BJP leaders Vijayanand Shetty, Sanjay Kapatkar, Prakash Godbole, Shankar Mugad, Mohan Ramdurg, Jayaram Shetty, Hemraj Bhandari, and Sharanu Angadi were among those present at the celebrations.

